Rochelle man faces trespassing, aggravated battery charges after being shot during alleged home invasion

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rochelle man faces trespassing and aggravated battery charges after an attempted home invasion.

In February, Zachary Johnson, 28, allegedly broke into a home on E. Oak Ridge Drive in Rochelle. He then tried to enter a home on E. Fowler Road, and was shot by one of the residents, according to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant was issued for Johnson on June 5. He is charged with criminal trespass to a residence, which is a class 4 felony. He is also charged with two counts of aggravated battery, a class 3 felony.

Johnson was arrested on June 8, and posted bond.

His next court appearance is June 30 in Ogle County.

