Rochelle man faces trespassing, aggravated battery charges after being shot during alleged home invasion

Zachary Johnson
Zachary Johnson(Ogle County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rochelle man faces trespassing and aggravated battery charges after an attempted home invasion.

In February, Zachary Johnson, 28, allegedly broke into a home on E. Oak Ridge Drive in Rochelle. He then tried to enter a home on E. Fowler Road, and was shot by one of the residents, according to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant was issued for Johnson on June 5. He is charged with criminal trespass to a residence, which is a class 4 felony. He is also charged with two counts of aggravated battery, a class 3 felony.

Johnson was arrested on June 8, and posted bond.

His next court appearance is June 30 in Ogle County.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash on IL-75
At least one dead, another critically hurt in fiery Rockton car crash
A house at 2815 Garfield Drive in Rockford, Illinois, was destroyed by fire on Sept. 17, 2016,...
Horrifying details emerge during Rockford quadruple murder trial
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Fatal motorcycle crash
Olympic skier dies in McHenry County motorcycle crash
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Latest News

At least one person is dead after a crash on IL-75
rockton fatal crash
Two juveniles injured in Rockford shooting
Brother of accused quadruple murderer testifies in Winnebago County
Codell Jackson, brother of accused quadruple murderer Eric Jackson, told a Winnebago County...
Brother of accused quadruple murderer recants statement, tries to run out of Winnebago County courtroom