Reducing the human cost of gun violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This August will mark three years since Tasha Finklea lost her son O’Shea Elliott, who was gunned down as he walked with his children.

“It has impacted my life so much to where I don’t know if I’m coming or going.”

Tasha and her daughter Anisa shared their story with the community Wednesday evening to bring awareness to the problem in our community. Anisa says it changes your life forever.

“It’s definitely like walking around in the club and kind like paranoid and, and also mentally, like, I have depression and anxiety.”

The family blames social media for part of the problem. Someone posted a video of O’Shea trying to save his son’s life. Tasha says the family cant shake the grief and her grandson hasn’t been the same.

“The body keeps score. He’s traumatized by that.”

“He doesn’t like to be alone. He likes to be with us, or he doesn’t like to be in the dark,” says Anisa.

Organizers say it is important to reach out to organizations in our community that offer to help survivors cope with the trauma and work to stop the violence at its source.

“The trauma has affected people being able to live their lives day to day like they used to, and a lot of be stopping those things that they used to love and isolate,” says Christopher Nichols with Rosecrance.

The Finkleas say to create change we all must work together so nobody else experiences what her family went through.

“It’s just like, engrained in your mind forever like it replays constantly as part of trauma is constant, the constant image of that replaying things that we have to live,” says Anisa.

An emergency care physician at MercyHealth says gunshot victims also have a direct affect on area hospitals because it diverts staff and resources away from other patients.

