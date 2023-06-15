Powerful tribute ‘One Night of Tina’ coming to Rockford’s Coronado

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A show celebrating Tina Turner’s unparalleled career and empowering presence is making its way from London to Rockford, Ill.

“One Night of Tina: A Tribute to Tina Turner” will play Dec. 6 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Pre-sale tickets are available now using code BEST, and tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16 online at Ticketmaster.com, over the phone at 815-968-5222 or in person at the Coronado PAC box office.

“One Night of Tina” promises an evening of pure entertainment and nostalgia.

Fans will journey through the Queen of Rock and Roll’s discography with anthems like “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “Proud Mary” then take it nice and easy with ballads including “Simply the Best” and “Private Dancer” all performed by a talented cast which embody the energy, charisma and unmistakable voice of Tina Turner.

From stunning vocals to mesmerizing dance routines and musicians that flawlessly recreate the iconic sound of Tina Turner live in concert, the spirit of the legendary songstress and performer will leave audiences filled with wonder.

