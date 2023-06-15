Police: Two boys hurt in early morning shooting in Rockford
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two boys were shot and injured Thursday morning.
Rockford police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near 20th Avenue and 5th Street.
One of the boys was critically hurt, police said in a social media post:
Shooting investigation near 20th Ave/5th Street. Two juvenile males were shot and transported to local hospitals. One of the two sustained life-threatening injuries. Plz check back here for further updates.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 15, 2023
No personal information has been released about the shooting victims or if any suspects are in custody.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.