Police: Two boys hurt in early morning shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two boys were shot and injured Thursday morning.

Rockford police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near 20th Avenue and 5th Street.

One of the boys was critically hurt, police said in a social media post:

Shooting investigation near 20th Ave/5th Street. Two juvenile males were shot and transported to local hospitals. One of the two sustained life-threatening injuries. Plz check back here for further updates. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 15, 2023

No personal information has been released about the shooting victims or if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

