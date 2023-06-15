One sent to hospital following Machesney Park house fire

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - It took crews from Harlem Roscoe and North Park about six minutes to put out the fire at a home in the 12000 block of Harbor Oaks Rd. in Machesney Park.

Investigators say the fire started in the garage. One person suffered smoke inhalation. There were also at least half a dozen squad cars on the scene and one man was taken away in handcuffs. No word yet on why the person was taken into custody.

