One dead identified; two others hurt in Rockton crash

At least one person is dead after a crash on IL-75
At least one person is dead after a crash on IL-75
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities release more information about a fiery crash Wednesday night in Rockton that killed one and injured two others.

First responders dispatched just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 5300 block of Freeport Road for a head-on collision.

Deputies say a truck driven by a 45-year-old man from Rockton was headed eastbound on Freeport Road when it collided with an SUV driven by a 75-year-old Russell Moore from Durand heading westbound. The crash caused the SUV to catch fire, and Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger inside the SUV, a 43-year-old woman from Durand, was transported to a local hospital. Deputies say the woman was treated and released.

The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital and no updates have been released on his condition.

Authorities have not named the three people involved in the crash, but say an investigation is open and active.

