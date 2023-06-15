Mental health learning session at Rockford University helps educators during trying times

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With rising rates of mental health issues in schools, administrators push for empathy and kindness in the classroom.

To help train educators on the sensitive subject, the Illinois Regional Office of Education launches a learning session designed to help educators address the mental health needs of students and staff.

The social-emotional learning workshop has 25 different sessions attended by more than 170 educators from northern Illinois.

“I’m trying to hold it together for everybody here at school and I’m trying to be a leader for all these kids; and all these kids are suffering and we’re suffering―and we’re all struggling,” Molly Lilja said, a principal at Manchester Elementary School in Poplar Grove, Ill.

A session held Thursday at Rockford University demonstrated healthy ways for students and staff to cope with mental health concerns. Lilja says she’s learned how to better communicate with her students during the learning session.

Workshops at the conference cover different topics including trauma response, educator resiliency and culturally responsive training.

“So a lot of kids don’t really understand like the, what they’re going through in life,” said Lilja, “So we’re helping them to learn about, ‘Hey those feelings that you’re having, those are ok, we just, we’re going to work through all of those things and it’s ok to talk about them.’”

The regional office of education’s director of professional learning Casey Veitch says teachers are grateful schools prioritize growing mental health practices in the workplace.

“Teachers are so relieved that these supports are out there to give students and themselves and their leaders, these new supports to really help and do what’s right for kids,” said Veitch.

The regional office of education holds its next conference, the HEART summit, virtually on Oct. 24, exploring the impact of trauma on students and educators.

