Mental health learning session at Rockford University helps educators during trying times

Rising rates of mental health issues mean a push for empathy and kindness in the classroom
By Jake Pearson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With rising rates of mental health issues in schools, administrators push for empathy and kindness in the classroom.

To help train educators on the sensitive subject, the Illinois Regional Office of Education launches a learning session designed to help educators address the mental health needs of students and staff.

The social-emotional learning workshop has 25 different sessions attended by more than 170 educators from northern Illinois.

“I’m trying to hold it together for everybody here at school and I’m trying to be a leader for all these kids; and all these kids are suffering and we’re suffering―and we’re all struggling,” Molly Lilja said, a principal at Manchester Elementary School in Poplar Grove, Ill.

A session held Thursday at Rockford University demonstrated healthy ways for students and staff to cope with mental health concerns. Lilja says she’s learned how to better communicate with her students during the learning session.

Workshops at the conference cover different topics including trauma response, educator resiliency and culturally responsive training.

“So a lot of kids don’t really understand like the, what they’re going through in life,” said Lilja, “So we’re helping them to learn about, ‘Hey those feelings that you’re having, those are ok, we just, we’re going to work through all of those things and it’s ok to talk about them.’”

The regional office of education’s director of professional learning Casey Veitch says teachers are grateful schools prioritize growing mental health practices in the workplace.

“Teachers are so relieved that these supports are out there to give students and themselves and their leaders, these new supports to really help and do what’s right for kids,” said Veitch.

The regional office of education holds its next conference, the HEART summit, virtually on Oct. 24, exploring the impact of trauma on students and educators.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash on IL-75
At least one dead, another critically hurt in fiery Rockton car crash
A house at 2815 Garfield Drive in Rockford, Illinois, was destroyed by fire on Sept. 17, 2016,...
Horrifying details emerge during Rockford quadruple murder trial
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Codell Jackson, brother of accused quadruple murderer Eric Jackson, told a Winnebago County...
Brother of accused quadruple murderer recants statement, tries to run out of Winnebago County courtroom
Police: Two boys hurt in early morning shooting in Rockford

Latest News

With rising rates of mental health issues in our schools, administrators push for empathy and...
Teachers teach positive mental health
IWBC Board Member, Rosemary Collins, receives cool looking guitar check
Hard Rock gift will help commemorate women’s baseball in Rockford
IWBC Board Member, Rosemary Collins, receives cool looking guitar check
Hard Rock Casino Rockford donates funds to help build International Women’s Baseball Museum
Bessie's Diner invites the community to a unique Father's Day celebration.
Fly into Father’s Day at Bessie’s Diner