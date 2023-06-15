At least one dead, another critically hurt in fiery Rockton car crash

At least one person is dead after a 2-car crash in Rockton
At least one person is dead after a 2-car crash in Rockton
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders say at least one person is dead, after a head-on car crash on Illinois 75 near Rockton Wednesday evening.

It happened in the 5300 block of Freeport Road around 8:30 p.m. Emergency crews say two vehicles crashed head-on. The impact caused one vehicle to flip onto its head, and the other to catch on fire. First responders say the driver of the flipped vehicle didn’t survive their injuries.

23 News was on the scene, and saw emergency crews performing life-saving measures on the driver of the car that burst into flames. This person’s condition is unclear.

This is a developing story. 23 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

