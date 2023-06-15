‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ will premiere early at Beloit Classic Cinemas

Harrison Ford in his role as Indiana Jones.
Harrison Ford in his role as Indiana Jones.(Lucasfilm via MGN)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Indiana Jones fans have the chance to see the movie series’ new installment ahead of its nationwide premiere date.

Beloit Classic Cinemas will show ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ on Thursday, June 29.

The Indiana Jones character is believed to be inspired by Beloit native Roy Chapman Andrews. He made a series of expeditions to the Gobi of Mongolia from 1922 to 1930. His team found the first fossilized nest of dinosaur eggs.

The theater and Roy Chapman Andrews Society will host an early release party with games, prizes and food on the 29th from 3:30-6:10 p.m. at the theater. There will also be a kid’s costume contest and Andrews impersonator attending. The film will play after the party.

For more information on the event, click here. For more information on Roy Chapman Andrews, click here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash on IL-75
At least one dead, another critically hurt in fiery Rockton car crash
A house at 2815 Garfield Drive in Rockford, Illinois, was destroyed by fire on Sept. 17, 2016,...
Horrifying details emerge during Rockford quadruple murder trial
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Fatal motorcycle crash
Olympic skier dies in McHenry County motorcycle crash
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer

Latest News

Zachary Johnson
Rochelle man faces trespassing, aggravated battery charges after being shot during alleged home invasion
At least one person is dead after a crash on IL-75
rockton fatal crash
Two juveniles injured in Rockford shooting
Brother of accused quadruple murderer testifies in Winnebago County