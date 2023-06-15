‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ will premiere early at Beloit Classic Cinemas

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Indiana Jones fans have the chance to see the movie series’ new installment ahead of its nationwide premiere date.

Beloit Classic Cinemas will show ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ on Thursday, June 29.

The Indiana Jones character is believed to be inspired by Beloit native Roy Chapman Andrews. He made a series of expeditions to the Gobi of Mongolia from 1922 to 1930. His team found the first fossilized nest of dinosaur eggs.

The theater and Roy Chapman Andrews Society will host an early release party with games, prizes and food on the 29th from 3:30-6:10 p.m. at the theater. There will also be a kid’s costume contest and Andrews impersonator attending. The film will play after the party.

For more information on the event, click here. For more information on Roy Chapman Andrews, click here.

