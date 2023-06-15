Hard Rock gift will help commemorate women’s baseball in Rockford

The Rockford casino presented its donation Thursday at the site of this future museum.
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Each month, the Hard Rock Casino Rockford donates the funds it collects on the casino floor to a local organization. With the latest donation, $2,000 will go toward funding the International Women’s Baseball Museum (IWBM).

“They were the recipients of the first-ever donation from Rockford Casino so we’re excited to continue our support of the project,” said Hard Rock’s Human Resources manager, Aleksandra Micevic.

The museum will be built on the other side of the street to Beyer Stadium, the former home of the Rockford Peaches. World-renowned architect and Belvidere native, Jeanne Gang, will design the building.

“There are families here. There are people who come just to see the field because of its historic nature. And we know that people will come to the baseball museum and they will wanna be connected to the field,” said International Women’s Baseball Center Board Member, Rosemary Collins.

The money will help cover fees for architects who will turn all the ideas for the IWBC into reality. Collins says she cannot wait for the museum to open its doors.

“It connects with so many people on an emotional level. And so we’re gonna be able to draw people here to get them to share that experience and to see how women’s baseball is such a big part of people’s lives,” she told 23 News.

There is no due date for the completion of the project yet, but the architectural design plans are in place. For now, it’s just a question of how long the construction will take.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash on IL-75
At least one dead, another critically hurt in fiery Rockton car crash
A house at 2815 Garfield Drive in Rockford, Illinois, was destroyed by fire on Sept. 17, 2016,...
Horrifying details emerge during Rockford quadruple murder trial
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Codell Jackson, brother of accused quadruple murderer Eric Jackson, told a Winnebago County...
Brother of accused quadruple murderer recants statement, tries to run out of Winnebago County courtroom
Police: Two boys hurt in early morning shooting in Rockford

Latest News

With rising rates of mental health issues in our schools, administrators push for empathy and...
Mental health learning session at Rockford University helps educators during trying times
With rising rates of mental health issues in our schools, administrators push for empathy and...
Teachers teach positive mental health
IWBC Board Member, Rosemary Collins, receives cool looking guitar check
Hard Rock Casino Rockford donates funds to help build International Women’s Baseball Museum
Bessie's Diner invites the community to a unique Father's Day celebration.
Fly into Father’s Day at Bessie’s Diner