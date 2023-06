MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Crews work to put out the flames around 9 p.m. at Curtis Thermal in the 10000 block of N. Second St.

A third alarm has been called on the fire with crews as far away as Janesville responding.

Curtis Thermal is a metal heat treating plant that’s been serving the community since 1927.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.