Expect temporary closures on I-39 in Cherry Valley Thursday night

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Drivers will see temporary lane closures on I-39 at Perryville Road in Cherry Valley.

Traffic in both directions will be stopped at 9 p.m. on Thursday for up to 15 minutes. The closure is needed to move a crane at the construction site.

No detour route will be available. Motorists driving through the area can expect traffic delays and should plan extra travel time for trips through the area, or use alternate routes.

Construction is underway on the $7.9 million replacement of the Perryville Road bridge to accommodate the widening of I-39. This leg of the project is expected to be completed by Dec. 1. It is part of advance work leading to the $227 million, multiyear project to improve I-39 between the U.S. 20/Harrison Avenue interchange and Blackhawk Road.

The I-39 reconstruction project will improve interchange driving conditions, reduce traffic congestion and improve safety and continuity with existing.

The multi-year project will cover the reconstruction of the U.S. 20 interchange, rebuilding and widening I-39 to three lanes plus an auxiliary lane from the interchange to Harrison Avenue, reconstructing 15 bridges and converting the I-39/U.S. 20/Harrison Avenue interchange from a clover leaf to a diverging diamond.

For more information about the I-39 project, visit https://idot.click/I39Rockford.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.