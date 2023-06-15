Expect temporary closures on I-39 in Cherry Valley Thursday night

Lane closure
Lane closure(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Drivers will see temporary lane closures on I-39 at Perryville Road in Cherry Valley.

Traffic in both directions will be stopped at 9 p.m. on Thursday for up to 15 minutes. The closure is needed to move a crane at the construction site.

No detour route will be available. Motorists driving through the area can expect traffic delays and should plan extra travel time for trips through the area, or use alternate routes.

Construction is underway on the $7.9 million replacement of the Perryville Road bridge to accommodate the widening of I-39. This leg of the project is expected to be completed by Dec. 1. It is part of advance work leading to the $227 million, multiyear project to improve I-39 between the U.S. 20/Harrison Avenue interchange and Blackhawk Road.

The I-39 reconstruction project will improve interchange driving conditions, reduce traffic congestion and improve safety and continuity with existing.

The multi-year project will cover the reconstruction of the U.S. 20 interchange, rebuilding and widening I-39 to three lanes plus an auxiliary lane from the interchange to Harrison Avenue, reconstructing 15 bridges and converting the I-39/U.S. 20/Harrison Avenue interchange from a clover leaf to a diverging diamond.

For more information about the I-39 project, visit https://idot.click/I39Rockford.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash on IL-75
At least one dead, another critically hurt in fiery Rockton car crash
A house at 2815 Garfield Drive in Rockford, Illinois, was destroyed by fire on Sept. 17, 2016,...
Horrifying details emerge during Rockford quadruple murder trial
The FDA says the recall is for select packages of frozen fruit containing strawberries grown in...
Frozen strawberries, fruit blends recalled over potential hepatitis A contamination
Codell Jackson, brother of accused quadruple murderer Eric Jackson, told a Winnebago County...
Brother of accused quadruple murderer recants statement, tries to run out of Winnebago County courtroom
Police: Two boys hurt in early morning shooting in Rockford

Latest News

At least one person is dead after a crash on IL-75
Durand man dead, two others hurt in Rockton crash
Harrison Ford in his role as Indiana Jones.
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ will premiere early at Beloit Classic Cinemas
Zachary Johnson
Rochelle man faces trespassing, aggravated battery charges after being shot during alleged home invasion
At least one person is dead after a crash on IL-75
At least one dead, another critically hurt in fiery Rockton car crash