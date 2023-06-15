Brother of accused quadruple murderer recants statement, tries to run out of Winnebago County courtroom

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The brother of the Rockford man accused of killing a 26-year-old woman and her three children took the witness stand Wednesday and recanted statements he made to police that led to Eric Jackon’s arrest.

Codell Jackson, who’s in the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges, told the jury he lied during a 2021 recorded interview, when he told Rockford detective Eric Jackson and another man killed Keandra Austin and her kids on Sept. 17, 2016. Moments later, he attempted to run out of the courtroom but was stopped by deputies.

Jackson told the jury detectives coerced him into implicating his brother and his friend, a man named DeEric King, how died in 2020, in the four homicides.

A video of Codell Jackson, who appears to be willingly talking to police, was played in court Wednesday. Jurors also saw a pictures of a gas can found in the car Eric Jackson was driving after the fire.

The trial is scheduled to resume Thursday morning.

