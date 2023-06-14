Sun to return Wednesday, though smoke may soon follow

Warming trend also to commence
By Mark Henderson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For as unpleasant as Tuesday felt for many, it was just what the doctor ordered for those growing tired of watering their lawns regularly, and more importantly, for farmers all throughout the Stateline.

To give you an idea of just how badly we needed the rainfall, the 0.21″ official rainfall tally at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport marks the heaviest calendar day rain since May 8th!

It’s certainly nowhere near enough to cancel our drought concerns, but it at least gives us a tiny bit of relief.

We’re heading back toward a drier pattern beginning Wednesday, and a warmer one as well. We’ll spend Wednesday underneath a fairly even mix of sunshine and clouds, with more clouds early on and more sunshine later in the day. Temperatures are to return to the middle 80s thanks to sunshine’s return, but a northerly breeze will keep humidity at extremely comfortable levels.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected Wednesday.
A mix of sun and clouds is expected Wednesday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quite a bit of sunshine is expected on Thursday as well, and temperatures are to warm quite nicely again, despite there being a rather healthy northwesterly breeze. We’ll expect temperatures to top out near 88°, but with the aforementioned northwesterly breeze, humidity is to again remain eminently comfortable.

Sunshine and just a few clouds are on the docket Thursday.
Sunshine and just a few clouds are on the docket Thursday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A third straight day of sunshine is expected Friday, though temperatures will slip a bit, thanks to a wind shift to the northeast. Highs on Friday are to top out at 82°.

Bright sunshine is on the agenda Friday.
Bright sunshine is on the agenda Friday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Old Settlers Days kicks off Thursday, and many festival goers were a bit on edge with the placement of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Thursday through Sunday. I’m happy to report improvements on that front! Thursday’s rain chance has been reduced to just 10%, and that’d come after midnight. Friday’s rain chances have been removed from the forecast. Rain chances do remain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, but they’ve been lowered over the past 24 hours. What’s more, Saturday’s rain, should it occur, now looks to come late at night. The “best” chances for rain, a 40% chance, presently looks to come Sunday.

Though the pattern looks to turn quite pleasant for the next several days, we may have an unwelcomed visitor return to the region. While the wildfire situation over eastern Canada has improved considerably, the same can’t be said across western portions of Canada. Fires continue to blow out of control there, and smoke from those fires appears likely to drift back in our direction, perhaps appearing as early as Wednesday afternoon, and becoming thicker in coverage Wednesday night into Thursday. It remains to be seen just how long this plume of smoke is to stick around or what kind of effect it’ll have, if any, on our air quality, but it’s a situation surely worth monitoring.

We may see the return of some of those smoky skies on Wednesday, especially later in the day.
We may see the return of some of those smoky skies on Wednesday, especially later in the day.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Smoke may become a little thicker Wednesday night into early Thursday.
Smoke may become a little thicker Wednesday night into early Thursday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Thicker smoke may arrive in the region sometime Thursday.
Thicker smoke may arrive in the region sometime Thursday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

