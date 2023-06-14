RVC’s Maya Mitchell selected as JuCo top 40 rising sophomore

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the third time in four years, Rock Valley women’s basketball has a top 40 rising sophomore. Minnesota native Maya Mitchell has been chosen as one of 40 players from across all JuCo levels to compete in the NJCAA Top 40 All-Star Game in July.

“It was so cool, I was at the doctor and the coach called me and they were like ‘Hey, you were picked’ I called my teammate Cam (Blank) because Cam was in it last year, and told me what it was like, what to expect, she was like ‘expect these girls to compete’ so I’m excited,” Mitchell said.

This is the second year in a row that an RVC player was picked as Jefferson alum and recent IUPUI signee Camryn Blank was chosen last year.

Mitchell is heading to the event after a freshman year featuring 12.1 ppg, 4.7 RPG, 3.3 apg, and 2.9 spg.

“She’s long she’s athletic, she alters a lot of shots, she’s able to defend one through five, which is really good, especially moving on to that next level where you can switch everything and she’s just all over it,” RVC head coach Darryl Watkins said.

“Her and Camron are really close and Cam would always tell her ‘Man I got this target on my back’ and then when Maya got that nomination and I said ‘Hey, remember how Cam used to tell you she used to have a target on her back’ she said ‘yeah’ I said ‘well, have fun with it this year,’” Watkins said.

