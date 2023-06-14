PHOTOS: Golden Knights party with Stanley Cup at Las Vegas Strip nightclub

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights painted the town gold Tuesday night after winning the team’s first Stanley Cup Championship.

According to Tao Group Hospitality, several members of the newly-crowned NHL champion Golden Knights took the celebration to Omnia Nightclub to Caesars Palace to continue the party.

Golden Knights party with Stanley Cup at Las Vegas Strip nightclub (Sammy Dean Photography)

Tao Group said captain Mark Stone, Adin Hill, Jack Eichel, William Karlson, Keegan Kolesar, Phil Kessel and more, arrived at the packed club with friends and family ready to party.

The champions — with the Stanley Cup in hand — joined DJ Steve Aoki in the booth to the cheers of the crowd as Queen’s “We Are The Champions” could be heard throughout the night while the celebration raged on.

Golden Knights party with Stanley Cup at Las Vegas Strip nightclub (Sammy Dean Photography)

Golden Knights party with Stanley Cup at Las Vegas Strip nightclub (Sammy Dean Photography)

Golden Knights party with Stanley Cup at Las Vegas Strip nightclub (Sammy Dean Photography)

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.