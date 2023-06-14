Olympic skier dies in McHenry County motorcycle crash

BULL VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old Olympic skier and McHenry County resident has died after a motorcycle crash this week.

Patrick Gasienica was riding alone Monday evening when his motorcycle crashed in the 1000 block of Cherry Valley Road. Deputies say he was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead just after 6:30 p.m.

The U.S. Ski & Snowboard team shared its sympathies via social media after the passing of their teammate. Gasienica represented Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Bejing, China.

We are deeply saddened by the passing off Patrick Gasienica, an incredible athlete, teammate and person.



Sending love to his family, friends and the entire ski jumping community.



— U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) June 13, 2023

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office says that a toxicology report is pending and that they are working with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office while the crash is under investigation.

