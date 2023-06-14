June 14 birthdays

By MC
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - June 14 birthdays

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keandra Austin were killed on Sept. 17, 2016, inside their Garfield Drive home.
Quadruple murder trial underway in Winnebago County
Emmy Klint's goal is to honor her family's legacy and rebuild their dream by modernizing Nylint...
Granddaughter hopes to bring Nylint Toys back to Rockford
A house at 2815 Garfield Drive in Rockford, Illinois, was destroyed by fire on Sept. 17, 2016,...
Horrifying details emerge during Rockford quadruple murder trial
Coroner identifies Rockford man killed in weekend shooting
The vacant home caught fire early Tuesday morning
Vacant home catches fire early Tuesday morning

Latest News

ILLINOIS SHOPPERS SHOULD PREPARE TO PAY MORE AT THE GROCERY STORE.
Grocery Tax returns July 1
ILLINOIS SHOPPERS SHOULD PREPARE TO PAY MORE AT THE GROCERY STORE.
Grocery Tax returns July 1st
RVC's Maya Mitchell selected as JuCo top 40 rising sophomore
Small brewer weighs in on Wisconsin alcohol bill
Beloit brewer weighs in on Wisconsin alcohol bill