Illinois leaders join together for anti-homelessness initiative

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday marks the inaugural gathering of Illinois leaders who all have one goal in mind―“functional zero” homelessness in the state.

Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) and members of the Interagency Task Force on Homelessness and the Community Advisory Council on Homelessness held the first Home Illinois Summit on Wednesday at Malcolm X College in Chicago.

“This is a first-of-its-kind multi-agency endeavor — bringing together state agencies, nonprofit organizations, advocates, and people with lived experience to take an intergovernmental approach to preventing and ending homelessness,” Pritzker said.

The Home Illinois plan is a multi-year approach to the homelessness crisis that hopes to meet the needs of unhoused people by expanding access to affordable housing options, reaching individuals in high-risk situations and teaching clients how to build a safety net and secure financial stability.

“Homelessness is not only an issue of housing justice, but one of racial justice, public safety, mental health and economics,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

The plan is led by Illinois’ first-ever Chief Homelessness Officer, Christine Haley, who brings 18 years of experience to the mission.

“We are working to bring solutions to address homelessness across the state. Today is an important step forward to address key issues, gather input, and identify further solutions for those facing a housing crisis,” Haley said.

Governor Pritzker’s 2024 budget commits almost $360 million for the initiative, an $85.3 million increase from the previous year. For more information, visit DHS’s homelessness prevention website.

