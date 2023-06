ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hazy sunshine today with highs in the low 80′s. Very slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm both this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow, we go on to see highs back in the low 80′s. Plenty of sunshine on Friday with highs around 80. Middle 80′s by Father’s Day.

