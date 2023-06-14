Goodbye clouds, hello sunshine for Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures are going to be warmer than we’ve felt in the past few days, reaching the lower 80s. We’ll have a lot more sunshine as the clouds move out of our area. The low-pressure system over the Great Lakes finally starts moving eastward, clearing up our sky.

Slight chances for some showers in the afternoon.

Mostly clear night with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Similar story for Thursday with warmer temperatures and more sunshine with light chances for afternoon showers.

