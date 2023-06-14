Golfers support RAMP during Bad Pants Open in Poplar Grove

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - RAMP hosted its annual golf outing event Wednesday, and those who attended put the fun in fundraising.

The 9-hole golf scramble kicked off at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Timber Pointe Golf Course in Poplar Grove.

23 News anchors Aaron Wilson, Andy Gannon and Conor Hollingsworth played along for the cause, each donning their own pair of “bad pants” on the green.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.