Channel the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at Rockford’s Coronado

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rediscover the songs written by one of the most loved musical groups with world-renowned tribute band Rumours of Fleetwood Mac.

This one-night-only show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 25, promises to be the ultimate tribute to one of music’s most remarkable groups.

Pre-sale tickets go live at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15, and tickets open to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16. Get your tickets online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 815-968-5222, or in person at the Coronado PAC box office.

Personally endorsed by Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is “an extraordinary emotive performance,” celebrating the very essence of the rock and roll icons.

