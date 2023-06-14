Channel the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at Rockford’s Coronado

Hailed as “an extraordinary emotive performance," by Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the tribute band that fans won't want to miss.(Coronado PAC)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rediscover the songs written by one of the most loved musical groups with world-renowned tribute band Rumours of Fleetwood Mac.

This one-night-only show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 25, promises to be the ultimate tribute to one of music’s most remarkable groups.

Pre-sale tickets go live at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15, and tickets open to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 16. Get your tickets online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 815-968-5222, or in person at the Coronado PAC box office.

Personally endorsed by Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is “an extraordinary emotive performance,” celebrating the very essence of the rock and roll icons.

