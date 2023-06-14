Boone County criminal justice workers receive special training for domestic abuse victims living with disabilities

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 70% of people living with disabilities will experience domestic violence, according to a statistic from the 17th Circuit Family Violence Coordinating Council. They’re also three times more likely to experience sexual assault. The council hopes to change that statistic.

23 news reporter Jake Pearson travels to Belvidere to learn about the barriers those with disabilities face when speaking up about abuse.

The 17th Judicial Circuit trained a group of employees Wednesday on how to best help survivors of domestic violence facing physical and intellectual disabilities.

“But really listen to them... and believe them,” said Amy Newell, the executive director at The Arc.

That is the message delivered Wednesday morning to criminal justice employees by members of the family violence coordinating council. Council coordinator Nicole Ticknor wants to make sure those affected by domestic violence know they aren’t alone.

“Especially those with disabilities, we do know that people with disabilities are at risk of higher levels of domestic violence and sexual assault,” said Ticknor, “So it’s extra important that we know how to recognize those signs and that we do believe people when they talk to us about these things.”

Eric Brown works with RAMP. As a member of the disability community, he wants to speak up for those facing developmental challenges and make sure they feel safe.

“26% of the population meets the definition of disability, which means that every person who was at this training today interacts with members of the disability community. So, we want to make sure that they have the tools they need to be able to serve those folks,” said Brown.

Data from the national crime victim survey shows people facing cognitive challenges face the highest rate of victimization and deal with more barriers when asking for help, a trend Brown is pushing to change.

“Believe survivors, listen to their stories, understand that experience and really believe them and make sure that whatever they’re coming to talk to you about is done in an inclusive and accessible way,” said Brown.

Abuse against people with disabilities can take non-traditional forms too, including the withholding of medications and using a disability to shame or humiliate those with disorders.

Witnesses to domestic violence should call the national domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for 24-hour assistance.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.