Actor John Amos says he’s not in ICU despite daughter’s report

John Amos poses for a portrait in promotion of "Roots: The Complete Original Series" in 2016.
John Amos poses for a portrait in promotion of "Roots: The Complete Original Series" in 2016.(Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In spite of what his daughter says, 83-year-old actor John Amos said he is doing well in a Memphis, Tennessee hospital.

Last month, Amos’ daughter, Shannon Amos, shared on Instagram that he was fighting for his life in the ICU.

Shannon Amos also wrote that her father was abused by a caregiver at his Colorado home.

The “Good Times” and “Coming to America” star disputes the information, saying his life was never in danger, and he’s not in intensive care.

He also said he wants his daughter to stop the GoFundMe campaign she started with a goal of raising $500,000 for him.

Colorado state investigators said they received an allegation that Amos could be the victim of a crime.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house at 2815 Garfield Drive in Rockford, Illinois, was destroyed by fire on Sept. 17, 2016,...
Horrifying details emerge during Rockford quadruple murder trial
Keandra Austin were killed on Sept. 17, 2016, inside their Garfield Drive home.
Quadruple murder trial underway in Winnebago County
Emmy Klint's goal is to honor her family's legacy and rebuild their dream by modernizing Nylint...
Granddaughter hopes to bring Nylint Toys back to Rockford
Coroner identifies Rockford man killed in weekend shooting
The vacant home caught fire early Tuesday morning
Vacant home catches fire early Tuesday morning

Latest News

FILE - Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during an interview with The Associated Press...
Energy Secretary Granholm says she failed to reveal stock holdings; GOP calls for investigation
FILE - Police said the deaths occurred in the community of El Pescadero on Tuesday.
2 Americans found dead at hotel in Mexico’s Baja California Sur
Photo of Chemtool up in flames
Two years since Rockton’s Chemtool explosion, residents demand for more help
FILE - Patrick Gasienica, of the United States, soars through the air during the men's normal...
American Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica dies in motorcycle accident at 24
FILE - Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court, April 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. The former "Dances With...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged with more sex crimes in new Canadian case