2 arrested in firebombing of California Planned Parenthood clinic last year

A U.S. Marine and a second man were arrested Wednesday on federal charges of firebombing a...
A U.S. Marine and a second man were arrested Wednesday on federal charges of firebombing a Planned Parenthood clinic in Southern California last year.(Planned Parenthood via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. Marine and a second man were arrested Wednesday on federal charges of firebombing a Planned Parenthood clinic in Southern California last year, authorities said.

Agents of the FBI and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service arrested Tibet Ergul, 21, of Irvine, and Chance Brannon, 23, of San Juan Capistrano, a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, according to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada.

They were named in a criminal complaint that charged each with using an explosive or fire to damage real property affecting interstate commerce, the statement said.

Both men were expected to appear Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Santa Ana. It was not immediately known if they had attorneys to comment on the allegations.

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the front of a clinic in Costa Mesa around 1 a.m. March 13, 2022. Security video recorded two people in hooded sweatshirts and face masks carry out the attack, the statement said.

The fire spread up a wall and across a ceiling above the front door. But responding firefighters and police were able to prevent the building from being destroyed.

No one was hurt, but the clinic had to cancel about 30 appointments, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house at 2815 Garfield Drive in Rockford, Illinois, was destroyed by fire on Sept. 17, 2016,...
Horrifying details emerge during Rockford quadruple murder trial
Keandra Austin were killed on Sept. 17, 2016, inside their Garfield Drive home.
Quadruple murder trial underway in Winnebago County
Emmy Klint's goal is to honor her family's legacy and rebuild their dream by modernizing Nylint...
Granddaughter hopes to bring Nylint Toys back to Rockford
Coroner identifies Rockford man killed in weekend shooting
The vacant home caught fire early Tuesday morning
Vacant home catches fire early Tuesday morning

Latest News

Aaron Wilson, Andy Gannon and Conor Hollingsworth donned their baddest pants Wednesday all for...
Golfers support RAMP during Bad Pants Open in Poplar Grove
Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives detectives out of the...
Grand jury votes to indict ex-Marine for subway chokehold
Golfers support RAMP during Bad Pants Open in Poplar Grove
The 17-circuit family violence coordinating council says 70% of disabled people experience...
Boone County criminal justice workers receive special training for domestic abuse victims living with disabilities
The 17-circuit family violence coordinating council says 70% of disabled people experience...
Training for disabled abuse victims