Vacant home catches fire early Tuesday morning

(WLOX)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An empty home in Rockford caught fire early Tuesday morning.

A passerby noticed the house at 1619 S. Main Street burning while driving by just after 1 a.m.. When fire crews arrived, the first floor was fully consumed by flames, and the fire was spreading to the second floor. Neighboring houses also had damage. Fire officials say siding on nearby homes on both sides began to melt.

The fire was controlled, but the house will be demolished. No one was injured or displaced.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Signage on a shop in the 6100 block of E. State St. in Rockford says Crumbl is coming soon.
Crumbl Cookies location coming soon to Rockford
Keandra Austin were killed on Sept. 17, 2016, inside their Garfield Drive home.
Quadruple murder trial underway in Winnebago County
Coroner identifies Rockford man killed in weekend shooting
Photo of Olympian figure skater Janet Lynn
Two-time Olympian Janet Lynn returns to Rockford for her 70th birthday
The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the...
‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park celebrates 30th anniversary with limited reopening dates this fall

Latest News

A LOCAL LIBRARY IS EXCITED TO BREAK THE BAN ON BOOKS IN ILLINOIS AND SHARE INFORMATION WITH...
Local Library Reacts to Anti-Book Ban Bill
Keandra Austin were killed on Sept. 17, 2016, inside their Garfield Drive home.
Quadruple murder trial underway in Winnebago County
Emmy Klint's goal is to honor her family's legacy and rebuild their dream by modernizing Nylint...
Granddaughter hopes to bring Nylint Toys back to Rockford
Emmy Klint's goal is to honor her family's legacy and rebuild their dream by modernizing Nylint...
Granddaughter hopes to bring Nylint Toys back to Rockford