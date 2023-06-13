Vacant home catches fire early Tuesday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An empty home in Rockford caught fire early Tuesday morning.

A passerby noticed the house at 1619 S. Main Street burning while driving by just after 1 a.m.. When fire crews arrived, the first floor was fully consumed by flames, and the fire was spreading to the second floor. Neighboring houses also had damage. Fire officials say siding on nearby homes on both sides began to melt.

The fire was controlled, but the house will be demolished. No one was injured or displaced.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.