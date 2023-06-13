Showers a decent bet overnight, Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a disappointing past month and a half in the rainfall department, and our lawns are surely starting to show it.

Since the beginning of June, we’ve amassed a deficit of more than two inches in just twelve short days, and our year-to-date deficit, once a healthy surplus not long ago, is also approaching two inches!

We're now more than two inches below normal for June in the rainfall department. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

So, it goes without saying that rainfall is needed in the worst of ways! The good news is that some may be on the way, perhaps as early as Monday night. A slow moving upper level low pressure system is sending spokes of energy in our direction in the form of scattered showers. Right now, it appears as though showers are a good bet to occur through the midnight hour or shortly thereafter, but before anyone gets too excited about the rain, it’s important to note that only a tenth of an inch or so is to come.

As we progress into our Tuesday, the aforementioned upper level low will continue to send several weak disturbances our way, so we can’t rule out a shower or two at any point in the day. With that said, our belief is that areas along and east of Interstate 39 stand the best chances for wet weather on Tuesday. As for temperatures, we’ll all be in for a chilly day as the extensive clouds and periodic rainfall will keep readings in the upper 60s.

Rain's possible at any point in the day Tuesday, though dry hours are promised. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will quickly give way to sunshine on Wednesday, and temperatures will respond in a big way, likely reaching the lower 80s by the afternoon.

Clouds are to quickly give way to sunshine Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday may feature a bit more cloudiness, but also quite a bit of sunshine. There’s the slightest chance for a storm late in the afternoon or Thursday evening, but not nearly enough to cause any significant concern at this stage in the game. Temperatures Thursday are ticketed for the mid-80s.

Sunshine will be mixed with a few clouds here or there Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The pattern looks to turn a bit more unsettled as the weekend approaches. Warmer temperatures and slightly elevated humidity levels will bring slight chances for showers and thunderstorms in the Friday through Monday time period, though no all-day washouts are in the cards. More likely, should rain materialize, it’d be for a period of a couple of hours on a scattered basis.

There are several chances for rain this week, though none appear to be prolific. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

