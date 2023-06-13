Search for missing boy enters Day 2 in Sauk Co.

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) – The search for a missing teen in Sauk Co. resumed Tuesday as teams continued focusing on a wooded area off Highway 12 where a campsite was discovered the previous day.

On Monday, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported James Yoblonski had been missing since around 9 a.m. that day. Its statement indicated the boy left in the family van, which was later located along Hwy. 12, near Baraboo Bluffs and a couple miles away from the westernmost portion of Devil’s Lake State Park and the northern part of the Sauk Prairie State Recreational Area. His cell phone was found across the highway.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office began looking for Yoblonski shortly after 7 a.m. The search teams started at the bottom of the bluffs. Around the same time, one lane of the highway, between Ski Hi Road and King’s Corner Road, was blocked off to give law enforcement space to set up.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski. (Scott Steinhorst | Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office)

Sauk Co. deputies are back searching the heavily wooded area off of Hwy 12 on foot. According to authorities they are searching for available K-9 units to help @nbc15_madison — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) June 13, 2023

Sheriff Chip Meister indicated a campsite was found in the woods near where the teams have been searching.

He also revealed Monday night the family realized that, in addition to their van being taken, a handgun was missing from the home. Authorities have not determined for certain if Yoblanski, 13, has the weapon.

“He {the father} just noticed that there is a handgun missing from the house, so that was one of the reasons you saw us release the fire department, the civilian personnel, and then we asked for the neighboring county, Columbia County, to come and help with the search,” said Meister.

Several law enforcement agencies from Columbia Co. and across the country had been part of Monday night’s operations, Meister noted. He explained the dense woods made their effort more difficult and helped lead to the decision to call of the search for the night on Monday with the plan to resume the next day.

Some people remained behind, however, and they stayed at the campsite, in case Yoblonski returned.

The Sheriff says the boy was reported missing this morning. The family van was found this morning on the westbound lanes. They searched the woods on that side this morning. The search happening on Highway 12 between Baraoo and Sauk City. — Colton Molesky (@CMoleskyNBC15) June 12, 2023

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-4495.

