Scattered Rain Showers Today

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Scattered showers today with highs in the middle 60′s. Clearing skies tonight as we drop back to the middle 50′s. Low 80′s tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. Slight chance for a pop-up thunderstorm or two Thursday afternoon with highs in the middle 80′s. 80 on Friday with sunny skies. Chances for showers and thunderstorms this weekend with highs in the low 80′s.

