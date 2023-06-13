NICU nurse reunites with patient after nearly three decades, takes care of her NICU baby

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Registered Nurse Jamie Adowski and new mother Taylor Hayward have a connection that goes back almost 30 years.

Hayward is mother to Eden, he’s her first child. She says her delivery didn’t come without complications, but thanks to her guardian angel her fears evaporated.

“It’s very, very rewarding. I never thought I would experience something like that, sorry,” said Adowski, a registered nurse at Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside in Rockford.

Jamie has cared for hundreds of babies who need special attention and nearly three decades ago, she took care of Taylor Kloster, a baby girl born in respiratory distress and a partially collapsed lung.

“Taylor was pretty sick, so of course that’s a little more stressful when you have a baby that’s pretty critical. She was on the vent for a while and went through different procedures,” Jamie recalls.

Jamie looked after Taylor for three and a half months, even teaching her how to use a pacifier so she could breast feed. Once Taylor went home, Jamie made sure to stay in touch.

“Every year at least they would update me and send me pictures and tell me what she was doing,” said Jamie, “So I followed her whole life until now.”

“Yeah, surreal is really the only way I can really think to put it. It’s been really awesome to have her helping him and just knowing the help that she brought me when I was in the NICU myself,” said Taylor.

Taylors last name is now Hayward and she gave birth to her son, Eden, the last week of May. However, complications arose when she developed preeclampsia two months before her due date. Forcing doctors to induce her and ultimately perform a Caesarean section.

Preeclampsia is a serious high blood pressure disorder that happens during pregnancy or soon after childbirth, according to BabyCenter.

Taylor says she knew Eden would be in good hands with Jamie. In fact, both women now say they are family.

“Yeah, there are days that are hard but trying to see the light at the end of the tunnel and knowing that eventually he’ll come home, and it’s going to be okay,” said Taylor.

Julie Kloster, Taylors mom, praises Jamie for going above and beyond for not only her child but her grandchild as well.

Taylor and her husband, Devin, say Eden has been in the hospital for almost three weeks now. They say he gets healthier every day and hope to take him home soon.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.