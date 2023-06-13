“My parents didn’t even pick me up from the airport:” Vietnam Veteran reflects on complicated war homecoming

By Molly Martinez
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For Veteran Carl Rainey, Tuesday drummed up memories of when he received his draft notice in 1969.

“I thought it was a game, no big deal until I got over there. I got shot at the first day. Then I realized this is real, and you’re going to go home then you have to pay attention,” said Rainey.

When he did make it back, it wasn’t the homecoming he hoped for.

“It wasn’t good. No body anywhere. My parents didn’t even pick me up at the airport.”

Carl’s experience isn’t unique. For thousands of returning veterans, they found themselves at the center of the thorny politics surrounding the war.

It’s one reason Congressman Bob Latta makes a point to welcome visiting veterans.

“Its so important to honor our veterans - especially this group, Vietnam veterans. When they came home, they didn’t get thanked. It took decades for people to reach out to them to say thank you,” said Latta.

Carl is grateful the attitudes changed, and grateful for the opportunity to visit these memorials honoring service, and those who didn’t make it back.

“This is unreal. It’s just, amazing”

Tuesday is one of four Flag City Honor flights this year - organizers tell me it costs about $200k to get one of these flights off the ground, and a lot of that money comes from community donations.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keandra Austin were killed on Sept. 17, 2016, inside their Garfield Drive home.
Quadruple murder trial underway in Winnebago County
Signage on a shop in the 6100 block of E. State St. in Rockford says Crumbl is coming soon.
Crumbl Cookies location coming soon to Rockford
Coroner identifies Rockford man killed in weekend shooting
Emmy Klint's goal is to honor her family's legacy and rebuild their dream by modernizing Nylint...
Granddaughter hopes to bring Nylint Toys back to Rockford
Photo of Olympian figure skater Janet Lynn
Two-time Olympian Janet Lynn returns to Rockford for her 70th birthday

Latest News

FILE - Author Cormac McCarthy attends the premiere of "The Road" in New York on Nov. 16, 2009.
Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men,’ dies at 89
Former President Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges during a historic arraignment Tuesday.
Former President Trump: Arrest, plea in federal court
FILE - Paula, foreground, of Guatemala, holds her daughter as she asks U.S. Customs and Border...
Biden to extend legal status for 4 nationalities, reversing Trump but irking some
Horrifying details emerge during Rockford quadruple murder trial
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at Florida estate