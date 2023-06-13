Local Library reacts to Anti-Book Ban

A LOCAL LIBRARY IS EXCITED TO BREAK THE BAN ON BOOKS IN ILLINOIS AND SHARE INFORMATION WITH UNDER REPRESENTED GROUPS WHO MAY WANT TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THEIR HIST
By Jake Pearson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Public Library is excited to break the ban on books in Illinois and share information with underrepresented groups who may want to learn more about their history.

According to PEN America, almost 1,500 books were banned during the first half of the ‘22 to ‘23 school year. 30% of those books deal with themes of race and 26% cover themes regarding the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s the freedom to choose what you want to do and that is what this country is supposed to be encouraging,” said Adult Services Librarian, Dianne Ludwig.

A brand-new chapter in the state concerning the ongoing debate over the banning of books in the library.

“One of the biggest parts of being a library is making sure you have access to all kinds of information for all types of people,” said Freeport Public Library Executive Director, Ashley Huffines.

Illinois becomes the first state in the country to ban the banning of books. Governor Pritzker signed the bill, saying it’s a way to fight what he calls extremist behavior targeting members of the LGBTQ+ community and people of color. Huffines says she thinks this is a step in the right direction.

“If you don’t understand something you might want to check out a book to learn more about it, and when we restrict that, we’re restricting access to information,” said Huffines.

Ludwig was concerned that marginalized people may not understand their history.

“So by not blocking books you’re making it possible for people to find out about their own history and people from outside of those marginalized groups to realize this isn’t just something that happened today,” said Ludwig.

Now, she can recommend a book like Gender Queer: A Memoir, which has been banned in 56 school districts.

“There were gay people before, there were black people living in bad situations before, but there were also black people doing lots of amazing things before and people need access, they need to be able to know that,” said Ludwig.

House minority leader Tony McCombie from Savanna voted against the measure. She says she supports local control and while the Republican Caucus does not believe in banning books, they do believe the content of books should be considered in their placement on the shelves.

According to the American Library Association (ALA), there were 67 attempts to ban books in Illinois in 2022. This new law goes into effect on January 1st, 2024.

