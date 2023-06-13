Horrifying details emerge during Rockford quadruple murder trial

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gruesome details in the death of a 26-year-old woman and her children emerged in court Tuesday as testimony in Eric Jackson’s quadruple murder trial began in Rockford.

“There was a toddler found adjacent to the bed on the floor,” Rockford Arson Investigator Chris Tumeo told jurors, referring to 6-year-old Keeryn Austin.

Keeryn’s remains were found Sept. 17, 2016, in the ashes of a house fire in northwest Rockford, just feet from his siblings and his mother.

“There was an infant found on the bed itself, and then there was an adult victim found face down on the floor,” Tumeo said.

Then came the discovery of Keandra Austin’s 9-year-old son, V’Angelo.

“An older child across the legs of the adult victim,” Tumeo said.

Winnebago County Assistant State’s Attorney Ken LaRue told the panel that all four victims died at the hands of 40-year-old Jackson, a Rockford man who was living down the street at the time of the fire.

“In the early morning hours of Sept. 17, 2016, Keandra Austin was stabbed dead by this defendant and his very close friend, DeEric King,” LaRue said.

Prosecutors allege that after stabbing Keandra Austin, Jackson and King, who died in 2020, set the house on fire, killing all three kids. LaRue said they killed the young mother because she accused Jackson of breaking into her house and filed a police report.

“This defendant was deathly afraid of being arrested and what would happen following that,” LaRue said. “If Keandra goes away, the charges go away.”

The state claims Jackson disliked Austin’s children because they were involved in a skirmish with his girlfriend’s kids.

Jackson, who’s acting as his own attorney, claims he was framed by police who coerced witnesses and lying jail informants.

“Most of the state’s case is based on rumors that the police has spread,” he said.

The trial is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m., Wednesday, in Courtroom D at the Winnebago County Justice Center.

