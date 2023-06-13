Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount

Total expected spending for the holiday is up from last year’s $20 billion, per the NRF
Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount
Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Consumers are expected to spend a record-high of more than $22 billion to celebrate Father’s Day, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Sara Bigham, a lifestyle contributor with the website and app, Eventbrite, proposed giving your dad an experience or a special outing as a gift this year.

If he loves cars, find tickets to a local car show where he can go with some friends, Bigham suggested.

Bigham also provided an idea for the dad who likes an adult beverage after work.

“Check out whiskey tastings and wine courses in your local city,” she suggested. “These exist, you’ll find hundreds of them and there’s thousands of them coast to coast across the country at all different price points. And this is a great way to get dad out of the house and have them learn a little bit more about the history techniques, how to make his own cocktail.”

Bigham provided ideas for all types of dads:

Foodies: Sign up for a cooking class or look for a food tour in your city. There are barbecue and pizza tours in lots of locations around the country.

Sports fan: Buy some golf lessons or sign him up for a fun run.

Adventure dad: Find outdoor activities like surfing lessons, cave tours, or maybe even zip lining.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keandra Austin were killed on Sept. 17, 2016, inside their Garfield Drive home.
Quadruple murder trial underway in Winnebago County
Signage on a shop in the 6100 block of E. State St. in Rockford says Crumbl is coming soon.
Crumbl Cookies location coming soon to Rockford
Coroner identifies Rockford man killed in weekend shooting
Emmy Klint's goal is to honor her family's legacy and rebuild their dream by modernizing Nylint...
Granddaughter hopes to bring Nylint Toys back to Rockford
Photo of Olympian figure skater Janet Lynn
Two-time Olympian Janet Lynn returns to Rockford for her 70th birthday

Latest News

Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 52nd birthday with Wanna Get Away Day and a variety of...
Southwest Airlines is offering 40% off flights, but you have to book soon
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
LIVE: Biden speaks at chiefs of mission reception
LIVE: Biden remarks at chiefs of mission event
LIVE: Biden remarks at chiefs of mission event
Thomas Moore softball player Becca Mowen was rounding the bases for a game-winning grand slam...
‘It’s more than a game’: Opponents help injured softball player score winning run