Bidens host Juneteenth celebration at White House

FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in...
FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host a Juneteenth concert Tuesday night at the White House.

The concert is a “celebration of community, culture and music,” according to the White House, and is scheduled to feature musicians including Jennifer Hudson and Method Man.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 to commemorate when the last enslaved people in the U.S. learned of their freedom, which took place on June 19, 1865.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keandra Austin were killed on Sept. 17, 2016, inside their Garfield Drive home.
Quadruple murder trial underway in Winnebago County
Signage on a shop in the 6100 block of E. State St. in Rockford says Crumbl is coming soon.
Crumbl Cookies location coming soon to Rockford
Coroner identifies Rockford man killed in weekend shooting
Emmy Klint's goal is to honor her family's legacy and rebuild their dream by modernizing Nylint...
Granddaughter hopes to bring Nylint Toys back to Rockford
Photo of Olympian figure skater Janet Lynn
Two-time Olympian Janet Lynn returns to Rockford for her 70th birthday

Latest News

Former President Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges during a historic arraignment Tuesday.
Former President Trump: Arrest, plea in federal court
FILE - Paula, foreground, of Guatemala, holds her daughter as she asks U.S. Customs and Border...
Biden to extend legal status for 4 nationalities, reversing Trump but irking some
Horrifying details emerge during Rockford quadruple murder trial
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at Florida estate
FILE - E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York....
Judge lets columnist amend defamation claim with over $10 million demand for damages from Trump