Beloit brewer weighs in on Wisconsin alcohol bill

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The head brewer at Beloit brewery believes a Republican-backed Assembly bill updating Wisconsin liquor license laws would not significantly impact small breweries like his.

A bill updating liquor licenses in Wisconsin took center stage at the Assembly Committee of State Affairs during a public hearing Tuesday afternoon.

The Republican-sponsored bill would create a new alcohol division under the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and make it legal for breweries to open multiple retail stores at different locations.

Legislators in favor of Bill 304 said they’ve been working on updating liquor laws in Wisconsin for 10 years.

G-Five Brewing Company Head Brewer Tim Goers said there’s a lot to the bill, but that not much would change for small brewers who are not focused on opening multiple retail stores.

”Maybe for a bigger brewery that might be a little bit more advantageous because they have the inventory and capacity to probably own or lease a building to have enough turnover of beer,” Goers said.

Goers said the the biggest challenge he faces is liquor laws preventing collaboration with distributers in different states. Due to G-Five’s close proximity to Illinois, Goers would like to be able to work across the border occasionally.

”It would be really nice to have language that this might be a one-off thing,” he said. “Can we ask permission to buy beer from somebody who is not permitted to sell in the state of Wisconsin because we’ve got this one time as of right now relationship and we would like our customers and their customers to have the same experience.”

Bill 304 does not address brewers working out of the state, but it does create an alcoholic beverage division underneath the department of revenue, something Goers said could help him process legal work quicker.

”Hopefully this opens up conversation to brewpubs that are our size,” he said. “Because we might have a regulator that we can go directly to versus maybe trying to reach out to two or three people at the D.O.R.”

Committee on State Affairs members questioned bill sponsors about funding the new staff, bill backers said it can be done.

”We’re not going to go through all of this trouble to make sure it’s enforced and then not have the people to do it,” Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker and bill sponsor Robin Vos said.

Not all parties favored the bill at the public hearing; representatives who own and operate wedding barn venues urged lawmakers not to loop their business in with major brewers, saying it could hurt their industry.

The bill would require venues that sell or allow alcohol at special events, known generally as wedding barns, to either get a permit or alcohol license to operate legally. The measure would also allow for craft breweries to sell products from other out-of-state breweries. Wineries could open earlier in the morning, at the same time as bars, to sell their products. The bill would also create new guidance for contract brewing, winemaking and distilling, a growing segment of the industry.

Perhaps the biggest change is creating a new division within the state Department of Revenue to regulate and oversee regulating the alcohol industry and enforcing the law. One of the loudest targets of criticism under the current system was the lack of a dedicated state office to interpret and enforce regulations.

The Committee on State Affairs did not make a decision on moving the bill forward or backward.

