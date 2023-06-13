Amazon Web Services reports outage affecting websites, utilities

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New...
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon is kicking off its annual security-focused cloud computing conference on Tuesday amid a slowdown in its profitable cloud business Amazon Web Services, or AWS. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amazon Web Services is reporting widespread outages Tuesday afternoon that are affecting many websites and services across the internet.

AWS first reported issues shortly after 3 p.m. Eastern Time, saying providers using their US-EAST-1 servers were experiencing increased error rates and latencies.

Amazon said around 4:40 p.m. they had found the cause of the problem and were starting to see some restoration of service, but that there were still some intermittent issues.

DownDetector.com had received more than 11,000 reports of issues with AWS servers at the peak of the outage.

The Associated Press reports AWS is the market leader in cloud storage, with such big-name customers as Netflix, Coca-Cola and even some government agencies.

AWS is in the midst of a two-day security-focused cloud conference in Anaheim, California, as the company reports slowing business as companies become more concerned about inflation and a possible recession.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keandra Austin were killed on Sept. 17, 2016, inside their Garfield Drive home.
Quadruple murder trial underway in Winnebago County
Signage on a shop in the 6100 block of E. State St. in Rockford says Crumbl is coming soon.
Crumbl Cookies location coming soon to Rockford
Coroner identifies Rockford man killed in weekend shooting
Emmy Klint's goal is to honor her family's legacy and rebuild their dream by modernizing Nylint...
Granddaughter hopes to bring Nylint Toys back to Rockford
Photo of Olympian figure skater Janet Lynn
Two-time Olympian Janet Lynn returns to Rockford for her 70th birthday

Latest News

Southwest Airlines is celebrating its 52nd birthday with Wanna Get Away Day and a variety of...
Southwest Airlines is offering 40% off flights, but you have to book soon
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
LIVE: Biden speaks at chiefs of mission reception
Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount
Budget-friendly ideas to honor dad as consumers prepare to spend record amount
LIVE: Biden remarks at chiefs of mission event
LIVE: Biden remarks at chiefs of mission event
Thomas Moore softball player Becca Mowen was rounding the bases for a game-winning grand slam...
‘It’s more than a game’: Opponents help injured softball player score winning run