Act of kindness: Monroe Pick ‘N Save worker receives new boiler

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - An act of kindness goes a long way -- nurse and coupon enthusiast surprised Monroe Pick ‘N Save worker with a brand-new boiler.

Stephanie Peach says she always has a pleasant encounter with a worker Dennis Raiten-- who mentioned he did not have heat during the winter.

Raiten works the self-checkout at Pick ‘N Save. Customers and coworkers describe him as helpful, friendly and hard working. His daily dose of kindness led to an even bigger reward.

“We appreciate you and everyone in the community cares about you and appreciates what you do,” Peach said.

She started a GoFundMe for people in Green County to help.

“I just got to know him and one day he told me that he hoped it stayed nice out because it’s nice and warm out and he didn’t have any heat,” Peach said. “I slowly gathered more information and then just kind of went from there.”

Although they haven’t known each other long, the two formed a fast friendship.

“I just knew him like maybe two months ago, but now I feel like he’s a friend and even could kind of consider him family at this point,” Peach said. “It means a lot.”

The boiler will also provide Dennis with hot water. He hasn’t had a warm shower in months.

“I’m getting used to some cold showers. I can heat that pan, put it over there, and I’m all set,” Raiten said.

Dennis says this gift warms his heart and his home. “I’m just flabbergasted,” Raiten said. “I guess she’s one of the few people that leaves me speechless. So, she did that.”

Peach hopes this is a reminder to be kind because you never know what someone is going through.

Since summer is around the corner, Peach also helped to provide an AC unit for Raiten. She also increased the amount of the GoFundMe for Raiten to help with renovations to his bathroom.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.