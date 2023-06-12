Subtle improvements to start the workweek, though unsettled periods remain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the Stateline has lucked out quite a bit lately when it comes to the weather we’ve had on the weekends, that wasn’t necessarily the case this go-around.

While Saturday did feature temperatures in the 80s and dry conditions, Sunday proved to be one of the more miserable days we’ve had in quite some time. Clouds, occasional showers, and chilly breezes gave the day a fall-like feel to say the least. The good news is that improvements are on the way as we start a new workweek.

Skies will slowly clear as we go through the evening and overnight hours, which will allow temperatures to drop all the way into the middle 40s by Monday morning. Sunshine’s to be expected for at least the first half of the day Monday, which will allow temperatures to rebound into the lower 70s.

Sun is to shine early in the day Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s an expectation that more clouds will filter in during the afternoon, and a few widely scattered showers may accompany those clouds as a weak disturbance approaches from the northwest. Should showers work into our region, I wouldn’t expect there to be more than 30 or 40 percent of our region to be on the receiving end of these very brief showers.

A few scattered showers or thunderstorms may try to form in the late afternoon hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Monday afternoon/evening's showers and storms are to be very spotty in nature. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another lobe of energy is forecast to dip southward overnight, perhaps lending itself to higher coverage showers and perhaps even a thunderstorm during the overnight hours. It should be noted that during droughts, much like the one we’re experiencing, models do tend to be a bit bullish in rainfall predictions, oftentimes overinflating them. That’s likely the case here as well. With that said, I think parts of the area will get at least SOME rain Monday night. How much we see and how much of our area receives it remains quite a bit of a question mark at this time.

Another batch of rain may enter the area overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday is to see quite a bit of cloudiness and perhaps a few more rounds of scattered showers here or there, but dry hours are to be numerous. Temperatures are to reach the middle 70s, with the best chances of rain to be found along and east of Interstate 39.

Showers may linger into early Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to dominate for most of Tuesday, and a few showers cannot be ruled out. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

High pressure is to slide into the area Wednesday, resulting in sunshine’s triumphant return. It also will spell the return of 80°+ temperatures, which will be here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Sunshine is to return on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another gorgeous day is on tap Thursday as our warming trend continues. Temperatures Thursday afternoon are to surge into the upper 80s, though humidity will remain at tolerable levels.

However, as humidity levels begin to climb Friday and into the weekend, we’ll have no choice but to insert daily rain/thunderstorm chances from Friday through Sunday. With that said, rest assured that rain’s no guarantee on any of those three days, and should rain occur, it’d be an hour or two here or there, NOT an all-day washout.

Rain chances are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday, then a break Wednesday and Thursday, but more unsettled weather may arrive for the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Most, if not all of us could still very much use the rain. Sunday’s rain was, in a word, disappointing. There’d been hopes that many of us could pick up a quarter to perhaps even a half inch of rain from this system. Sunday’s official total in Rockford: A Trace. As a result, we’re now closing in on a two inch rainfall deficit just over one third of the way into what’s historically our wettest month of the year.

We're closing in on being two inches below rainfall for the month of June. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

