Report: Rockford native Fred VanVleet to turn down Raptors’ player option, will become unrestricted free agent

VanVleet has spent his entire pro career with the Raptors organization
(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (WIFR) - According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, 2019 NBA Champion and Auburn alum Fred VanVleet has turned down a $22.8 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The former Knight could still return to the Raptors on a new deal this summer or play for someone other than Toronto for the first time in his pro career.

VanVleet, 29, came to the Raptors in 2016 as an undrafted free agent and quickly rose from G League champion to vital role player to NBA All-Star. Last year the stateline native averaged 19.3 points per game and 7.2 assists per game (career high). Four years removed from helping the Raptors win their first championship in franchise history, Toronto was bounced in the 2023 play-in tournament by Chicago in the 9th/10th matchup.

Toronto fired head coach Nick Nurse this offseason and replaced him with Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in Rockford leaving one adult male...
Developing: Adult male pronounced dead after Saturday night shooting
Photo of Olympian figure skater Janet Lynn
Two-time Olympian Janet Lynn returns to Rockford for her 70th birthday
Overdose awareness walk
Rockford community comes together for 9th annual Overdose Awareness Walk
Sand Park pool opening
Sand Park Pool fills up on opening day
Volunteers brave the weather and get their grippers on to pull the truck
Fundraisers pull truck to raise money for Hospice Care in Beloit

Latest News

The one day two-men best ball tournament was held at Ingersoll Golf Course
Father & son in law duo wins Melvin Ballard Memorial Tournament
Steve Stricker tees off on two during the final day at the Regions Tradition, a PGA Tour...
Madison’s own Steve Stricker wins American Family Insurance Championship
Auburn grad and Minnesota Viking Vederian Lowe hosts football camp
Auburn grad and Minnesota Viking Vederian Lowe hosts football camp
Sycamore baseball falls to Nazareth in 3A state semifinal round
Sycamore baseball falls to Nazareth in 3A state semifinal round