Report: Rockford native Fred VanVleet to turn down Raptors’ player option, will become unrestricted free agent

TORONTO (WIFR) - According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, 2019 NBA Champion and Auburn alum Fred VanVleet has turned down a $22.8 million player option and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The former Knight could still return to the Raptors on a new deal this summer or play for someone other than Toronto for the first time in his pro career.

VanVleet, 29, came to the Raptors in 2016 as an undrafted free agent and quickly rose from G League champion to vital role player to NBA All-Star. Last year the stateline native averaged 19.3 points per game and 7.2 assists per game (career high). Four years removed from helping the Raptors win their first championship in franchise history, Toronto was bounced in the 2023 play-in tournament by Chicago in the 9th/10th matchup.

Toronto fired head coach Nick Nurse this offseason and replaced him with Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.