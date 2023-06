ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Increasing clouds today with highs around 70. Rain showers tonight with lows in the middle 50′s. A few showers tomorrow morning then showers and maybe a thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 70′s Mostly sunny and warm for Wednesday with highs in the middle 80′s.

