Quadruple murder trial underway in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The trial of the 40-year-old man accused of killing a Rockford mom and her three kids nearly seven years ago began Monday.

Eric Jackson is accused of fatally stabbing 27-year-old Keandra Austin on Sept. 17, 2016, and setting her house on fire, leaving the kids inside to die.

Jackson is representing himself at trial, something the jury has been instructed not to hold against him. Judge Brendan Maher warned Jackson in court Monday that acting as his own attorney will likely come with challenges because he lacks legal training.

“No offense to you, you’re just not a lawyer,” Maher said.

Local legal experts say pro se defendants never have it easy.

“First of all is the lack of familiarity with the rules of evidence,” said David Carter, Rockford criminal defense attorney with more than 30 years experience.

That means Jackson could have trouble grasping how the state’s case is presented to the jury and how to proceed when someone takes the witness stand.

“You have to hold yourself out as being capable of cross examining witnesses,” Maher said.

Carter said if a pro se defendant is not experienced in asking questions, they can can have a hard time framing questions in a way that elicits the type of answer they’re looking for.

Jackson is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and arson. The number and the severity of those charges could pose other challenges he may not be prepared to navigate.

“There are things that the other attorney might do that could throw them off, and they wouldn’t be able to respond accordingly,” Carter said.

Then there are legal issues that often come up during a trial that only trained litigators typically are able to work through.

“If they’re not experienced, then there are going to be things that might slip by them,” Carter added.

Monday’s proceedings included last-minute housekeeping items and jury selection. Opening statements are scheduled for 9 a.m., Tuesday, in Courtroom D at the Winnebago County Justice Center.

