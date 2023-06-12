Pat Sajak announces he’ll retire from ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after upcoming season

Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry...
Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from "Wheel of Fortune," attend a ceremony honoring Harry Friedman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pat Sajak announced Monday that he’ll retire from hosting “Wheel of Fortune” after the show’s upcoming season.

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak wrote on Twitter. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in Rockford leaving one adult male...
Developing: Adult male pronounced dead after Saturday night shooting
Photo of Olympian figure skater Janet Lynn
Two-time Olympian Janet Lynn returns to Rockford for her 70th birthday
Overdose awareness walk
Rockford community comes together for 9th annual Overdose Awareness Walk
Signage on a shop in the 6100 block of E. State St. in Rockford says Crumbl is coming soon.
Crumbl Cookies location coming soon to Rockford
Sand Park pool opening
Sand Park Pool fills up on opening day

Latest News

Keandra Austin were killed on Sept. 17, 2016, inside their Garfield Drive home.
Quadruple murder trial underway in Winnebago County
FILE PHOTO - Police and fire crews were called to the Lockport Cave Tours, about 20 miles...
1 dead after tour boat capsizes inside Erie Canal water tunnel cave in western New York
Clarence Yarbrough, also known as “Messie Cee," 37, is charged with domestic abuse battery and...
Popular social media influencer accused of knocking man unconscious during argument
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House...
Biden’s root canal upends schedule for the day