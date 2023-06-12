Granddaughter hopes to bring Nylint Toys back to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Everything old is new again even when you talk about toys because they can bring generations together.

Nylint Toys president Emmy Klint says the new Nylint vehicles will mix the retro look from the 70s with a modern design to appeal to parents and attract new and younger fans.

“Nylint on the wheels was a hallmark of Nylint toys,” Emmy said.

Nylint Toys operated off of 16th street in Rockford for more than 50 years. Its business was steel toys like bulldozers, cars and trucks. Funrise Toys of California bought the company and its name in 2001 but dropped the Nylint title years later.

“We can trademark the name because they haven’t used it since like 2006 and it kind of just got rolling from there,” Emmy said.

Emmy’s grandfather, Ragnar Klint, and great uncle, David Nyberg, founded Nylint Toys in her great uncle’s basement. Emmy’s goal is to honor their legacy and rebuild their dream. When her husband gets out of the military, she hopes to bring the factory back to the Forest City.

“Hearing about, you know, Rockford in its hay day when it was, you know, one of these top manufacturing cities and people were prosperous, I really thought Nylint was a part of that,” Emmy said.

Emmy says the company meant so much to her and believes she is the best one to lead the revival.

“Nobody else in the family kind of has an attachment to Nylint like I do,” Emmy said. “I have some very awkward senior photos surrounded by some of the toys.”

Beach Boys Toys owner Jeramy Beach is thrilled to see the company return. He says Nylint toys have a prominent place in his collection.

“(The Nylint fire truck) was purchased in 1984 by one of my customers by his father and he has the receipt on the back of it and it’s just awesome and it’s local and it’s in unbelievably good condition,” Beach said.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.