Fundraisers pull truck to raise money for Hospice Care in Beloit

Volunteers brave the weather and get their grippers on to pull the truck
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - On Sunday, Beloit Health System hosted their second annual Pulling For Hospice event at the city’s Regional Hospice.

Teams of 8 to 10 put their muscles to the test, pulling a firetruck 25 yards, with the winner getting a trophy. All the money raised will go toward the Health Systems’ hospice care. Visitors also had the chance to win a raffle, eat food from a multitude of food trucks, and race mechanical pigs.

President and CEO Tim McKevett says hospice care is critical for stateliners and wants to make sure everyone in the community who needs it gets it. The hospice will also be relocating, to allow for easier access.

“We’re relocating our hospice services to right across the street to get it closer to the medical community. we’re really excited about the synergies that will create with our physicians. And making it just a little bit convenient for our patients who need that and need to have access to our services,” McKevett said.

