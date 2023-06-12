Former Lutheran star James Robinson waived by Patriots

During the offseason, Robinson signed a two-year, $4-million deal with New England
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs for a first down during the second...
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Foxborough, Mass. (WIFR) - According to a team release, stateline native James Robinson has been waived by the New England Patriots. The news comes after the Patriots signed Robinson to a two-year deal in March.

According to Yates, Robinson’s deal had no guaranteed money as the team still held concerns regarding his health. The former ‘Sader will now go through waivers tomorrow and will become a free agent if he’s not claimed.

If claimed or signed, Robinson would be joining his fourth NFL team in a 12-month span after being traded from the Jaguars to the Jets in October and then being signed by New England last March.

