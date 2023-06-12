Father & son in law duo wins Melvin Ballard Memorial Tournament

The one day two-men best ball tournament was held at Ingersoll Golf Course
By Gia Lanci
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The one day two-men best ball tournament was held at Ingersoll Golf Course. Father & son in law duo, Robert Dofflemyer and Michael VanSistine took home the win. Dofflemyer is a Bellivedere grad and has placed at several other golf tournaments in the Stateline.

TJ Baker and Ryan Arnold were tied for first in most of the back nine until Dofflemyer was able to sink the putt for the birdie on the 17th hole and then had a great chip shot on the 18th to set the duo up for the win. Baker & Arnold finished second. Baker is a Boylan grad and is also a familiar face in the local golf scene.

