Crumbl Cookies location coming soon to Rockford

Signage on a shop in the 6100 block of E. State St. in Rockford says Crumbl is coming soon.
By Laura Neuzil
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Crumbl Cookies store appears to be coming to Rockford!

Signs posted on the doors and windows of a shop east of Portillo’ s and in the same strip mall as Sketchers Outlet and Pearle Vision on E. State Street, say the gourmet cookie chain is coming soon.

Crumbl is famous for its menu of weekly rotating flavors and pink packaging. According to its website, the company has grown to more than 800 bakeries in 49 states after opening its first store in Utah in 2017.

Right now, the nearest Crumbl location to Rockford is in Algonquin, with more locations in the Chicago suburbs, Madison, Wisconsin and Dubuque, Iowa.

23 News has reached out to Crumbl for more information, including when they expect Rockford’s location to open.

