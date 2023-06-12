Crowds return to local theater for 2023 season

Performers say people are more eager to see live theater after the pandemic
By Elisa Reamer
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The chance to dance, sing and act became more difficult as the world entered a multiple-year-long pandemic, but theater lovers are back with a bang.

Theaters are just one example of something people don’t know what they have until it’s gone. Starlight Theatre at Rock Valley College finished its first show of the 2023 season Saturday. Performers say they can already see crowds are more energetic than before.

“Audience has grown in enthusiasm; I think they have been anxious to be back and anxious to have a show,” Ryan Hoffman who played Willard in Starlight Theatre’s production of “Footloose” said.

Hoffman has been doing theater since 2006. The pandemic encouraged him to broaden his scope.

“When that was taken away at the time, I was like how did I ever say no to being able to go to a performance or to get the chance to perform,” Hoffman said.

Elena DeKelver played Ariel in Starlight Theatre’s “Footloose” and she says she’s noticed the larger crowd turnout this season.

“People are finding more excitement and more thrill into attending live shows because we got a taste of what life without that is like,” DeKlever said.

DeKlever says theater didn’t only change through the supporters.

“We’re a lot more careful now about people’s health and a lot more careful and keeping all of the staff and cast really safe,” DeKlever said.

Starlight Theatre producing artistic director Christopher D. Brady says that based on the number of people who came to their first show of the season, he is hopeful this year will be successful.

“If Footloose is any indication, we’re doing really well,” Brady said. “The audiences were pretty big.”

Starlight Theatre’s next show is “In the Heights” June 14-17. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

